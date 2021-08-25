2 people from southeast Mo. deployed with Red Cross to wildfires, floods, storms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people from southeast Missouri were deployed with the American Red Cross of Missouri to help with wildfires, floods and storms.

Since the beginning of August, 34 volunteers and staff from across Missouri and Arkansas have helped people across the nation, with 28 people currently deployed.

The Red Cross sent teams to wildfires in the West, as well as flooding and tropical storms impacting parts of the Midwest and East Coast.

Arkansas

4 people deployed

Missouri

5 people deployed from central and northern Missouri

11 people deployed from Greater Kansas City and northwest Missouri

8 people deployed from Greater St. Louis

2 people deployed from southeast Missouri

4 people deployed from southern Missouri

The Red Cross said more volunteers are needed.

To learn more about volunteering, you can visit their website to sign up for a virtual session. To volunteer, you can visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

