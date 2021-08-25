18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday, August 25.
The health department said a man in his 50s passed away from the virus.
The newly reported cases are:
- 0-12 years - 1
- 13-17 years - 5
- 18-64 years - 10
- 65 and up - 2
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 257
- Released from isolation - 3,542
- Deaths - 67
The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
