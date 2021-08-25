Heartland Votes
Advertisement

18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on...
The Perry County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday, August 25.(not restricted)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday, August 25.

The health department said a man in his 50s passed away from the virus.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 1
  • 13-17 years - 5
  • 18-64 years - 10
  • 65 and up - 2

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 257
  • Released from isolation - 3,542
  • Deaths - 67

The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board of Trustees met at the Shawnee Park Center on...
Cape Girardeau Co. Health Board meeting ends amid public disruption
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for...
COVID-19 hotspot advisory issued for southeast Mo.
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
KayDee Mitchell smiles as she starts her day crop dusting farm fields in southeast Missouri.
Soaring to new heights: Dexter crop duster is born to fly
The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville is putting stop to all...
Perryville, Mo. church cancels services due to rising COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The first football game for the Pinckneyville High School (PCHS) Panthers has been canceled due...
Pinckneyville High School Football team, several students quarantined
Classrooms in Hardin County will be empty for the rest of the week.
Hardin Co. schools closed due to more than 25% of students absent
The Hamilton County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 24.
12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hamilton Co., Ill.
A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person...
Kids testing positive for COVID-19 at highest levels since last winter