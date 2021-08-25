12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hamilton Co., Ill.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 24.

The newly reported cases include:

2 females in their teens

1 male in his teens

2 men in their 30s

1 man in his 40s

3 men in their 50s

1 woman in her 70s

1 woman in her 80s

1 man in his 80s

According to the health department, there have been 1,002 total cases in the county and 19 deaths.

They said, currently, 21 patients are isolated at home and three people are hospitalized.

