Yadier Molina signs 1-year contract with Cardinals for 2022

Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced they have agreed with Yadier Molina on a one-year contract for the 2022 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed with the announcement on Tuesday, August 24.

“On behalf of the Cardinals and our fans, it gives me great pleasure to announce that Yadier Molina will continue his franchise legacy for another season in 2022,” Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr. said in a release. “Yadi has continued to play at an All-Star level this season, and has already established himself among the greatest players to have ever worn the birds on the bat.”

Molina, 39, is a nine-time Rawlings Gold Glove award winner, four-time Platinum Glove winner and 10-time National League All-Star.

He has played every game of his career, from 2004 to 2021, with the Cardinals.

His 2,080 career games behind the plate are the most of any catcher for just one team.

According to the Cardinals, Molina’s 18 seasons with them trail only Stan Musial’s record 22 seasons.

He has played in more postseasons than any other Cardinal in franchise history with 11.

