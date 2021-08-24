Veterans invited for a free day at Du Quoin State Fair
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Veterans are invited to a free day at the fair on Sunday, August 29.
The full-day event includes a Gold Star Memorial Service, performances by Cody Galloway, a complimentary lunch for veterans and their immediate families and ends with a veterans’ day parade led by Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Acting Director Terry Prince.
A schedule of events includes:
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Benefits Expo
- 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Static Displays
- 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. - Veteran’s Lunch (free to veterans and immediate family)
- 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. - Cody Galloway
- 1:35 p.m. – 2: 20 p.m. - Gold Star Memorial Service
- 2:20 p.m. – 3 p.m. - Main Program
- 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. - Cody Galloway
- 4 p.m. - Veterans Day Parade
Veterans and their families can show any form of military ID for free admission.
Parking is not included.
