Two-headed snake to celebrate sssssweet 16 birthday at nature center

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A special birthday will take place in Cape Girardeau in September.

A two-headed black rat snake will celebrate her sweet 16.

She has four eyes, two tongues and two brains.

Representatives with the Missouri Department of Conservation say it is quite the feat for her to have lived as long as she has.

The agency will hold a birthday party for her at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center on Saturday, September 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.

