Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Teachers ready for first day of school in Cape Girardeau

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s back to school time for many students in the Cape Girardeau area.

As students get ready to go back to school this week, teachers are doing their last minute preparations as well.

Teachers at Cape Girardeau Public Schools are working to get their classrooms ready to go and their classwork ready for the students.

We talked with Central Academy’s Maddy Ringer, who said she is working on power points and getting her lessons ready.

“It’s nice. Once your classroom is set up, it’s like 20 million pounds have lifted off your shoulder because you’re so worried because you want kids to feel at home,” Ringer said. “So that was like my biggest concern was trying to get this set up because the content will become easy to a teacher. It’s just making sure your classroom is ready to go.”

Ringer said she is just happy to get to see her students again.

“I can’t wait. I saw a lot of them over the summer, and they were like, ‘Oh I can’t wait to be in your class and I know, me neither’. So I was ready for school to start like in July.”

Classes resume on Wednesday for Cape Central Public School students.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Southern Illinois University student was shot an killed while attending a party in Carbondale.
Carbondale police, city manager say they’re committed to solving shooting that left SIU student dead, 3 others injured
KayDee Mitchell smiles as she starts her day crop dusting farm fields in southeast Missouri.
Soaring to new heights: Dexter crop duster is born to fly
A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday, August 22. (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Sikeston man dies after being hit by vehicle
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an armed robbery.
Cape Girardeau Co. investigating report of armed robbery
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Last year’s tree was donated by Doris Baker of Desloge, Mo. It was a 35-foot-tall Norway Spruce...
Annual Christmas tree search in Jefferson City, Mo.
Due to CDC and IDPH guidelines, all fair attendees, regardless of vaccination status, will be...
Requirements announced for Du Quoin State Fair to prevent spread of COVID-19
As of Tuesday, August 24, the groundbreaking project began for The Dunlap.
$14 Million Groundbreaking project at The Dunlap
High waters can damage your engine and even your interior electronics.
Cape Girardeau car repair shop takes in cars damaged by flash flooding
Quantez D. McGee was arrested in Carbondale on Tuesday morning, August 24.
Carbondale armed robbery suspect arrested