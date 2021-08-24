Teachers ready for first day of school in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s back to school time for many students in the Cape Girardeau area.

As students get ready to go back to school this week, teachers are doing their last minute preparations as well.

Teachers at Cape Girardeau Public Schools are working to get their classrooms ready to go and their classwork ready for the students.

We talked with Central Academy’s Maddy Ringer, who said she is working on power points and getting her lessons ready.

“It’s nice. Once your classroom is set up, it’s like 20 million pounds have lifted off your shoulder because you’re so worried because you want kids to feel at home,” Ringer said. “So that was like my biggest concern was trying to get this set up because the content will become easy to a teacher. It’s just making sure your classroom is ready to go.”

Ringer said she is just happy to get to see her students again.

“I can’t wait. I saw a lot of them over the summer, and they were like, ‘Oh I can’t wait to be in your class and I know, me neither’. So I was ready for school to start like in July.”

Classes resume on Wednesday for Cape Central Public School students.

