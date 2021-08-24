Heartland Votes
SEMI breakdown causes I-24 Ohio River bridge in Paducah to be blocked

on Monday, August 23, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that a SEMI truck broke down...
on Monday, August 23, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that a SEMI truck broke down blocking traffic on I-24 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah and Metropolis. (Source: Pexels)(Pexels)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that a SEMI truck broke down blocking traffic on I-24 Ohio River Bridge on Monday, August 23.

According to the McCracken County Emergency Management the SEMI truck was hauling cattle while having mechanical problems between Paducah and Metropolis.

They said a tow truck was attempting to hook up the SEMI to remove it from the bridge and take it to a location where the cattle can be safe.

The westbound traffic is blocked at this time.

It’s estimated the road will be blocked until around 10:15 p.m.

