SEMI breakdown causes I-24 Ohio River bridge in Paducah to be blocked
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that a SEMI truck broke down blocking traffic on I-24 Ohio River Bridge on Monday, August 23.
According to the McCracken County Emergency Management the SEMI truck was hauling cattle while having mechanical problems between Paducah and Metropolis.
They said a tow truck was attempting to hook up the SEMI to remove it from the bridge and take it to a location where the cattle can be safe.
The westbound traffic is blocked at this time.
It’s estimated the road will be blocked until around 10:15 p.m.
