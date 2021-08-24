Requirements announced for Du Quoin State Fair to prevent spread of COVID-19

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Agriculture announced COVID-19 mitigations for the upcoming Du Quoin State Fair.

The Du Quoin Fairgrounds are located in Perry County, which is currently experiencing high transmission rates of the virus, they say.

Due to CDC and IDPH guidelines, all fair attendees, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in public indoor settings.

Additionally, all Grandstand concert goers must wear masks to all performances.

They said masks will be provided at the Grandstand entrance, as well as in other locations throughout the fairgrounds and must be worn over the nose and mouth indoors and for the duration of all Grandstand performances.

Other requirements include:

Fairgoers who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear masks at all times while attending the Fair. Anyone who is sick or exhibiting any of the following symptoms, including: cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain or sore throat, should not attend the Du Quoin State Fair

Masks are required for all (including vaccinated individuals) in public indoor settings on the fairgrounds, including: First Heat, Second Heat, SI Center and Expo Hall

Masks are required for Grandstand ticket holders

Masks are encouraged for participants and attendees of the Twilight Parade

Illinois Department of Public Health will have three vaccinations sites on the fairgrounds: Main Street Midway Drive IDPH Tent Located on Grandstand Avenue

Carnival workers, vendors and concessionaires are required to wear masks and are responsible for assisting in the cleaning of adjacent sitting and picnic table areas

Carnival will use fogger machines with a 72-hour disinfectant on all rides

Fogger machines will be used to clean the Grandstand and Expo Hall every evening

Dedicated crews to clean high touch areas, including restrooms, barns and common eating areas

Hand-washing stations and mounted and portable hand sanitizers throughout the grounds

“As the Delta variant circulates in Illinois and across the country, we want to remind people about what they can do to stay safe,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Vaccination is your best protection against COVID-19 and its variants. Masking, distancing, testing, and washing your hands are also important tools to help slow the spread of these viruses.”

“The safety of our attendees has and will always be our first priority at the Du Quoin State Fair,” said Jerry Costello II, IDOA director. “We will continue to offer a world-class entertainment and agricultural showcase while prioritizing the health and safety of attendees.”

All fairgoers are encouraged to receive a vaccination in advance of the fair. As a reminder, people are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Du Quoin State Fair is August 27 through September 6 in Du Quoin, Ill.

