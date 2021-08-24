Purchase District Health Department reports vaccine booster update

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Purchase District Health Department Centers will all be giving out COVID-19 vaccine boosters as of Tuesday, August 24.

According to PDHD they will provide the Moderna COVID-19 boosters.

They said to receive the Moderna and Johnson& Johnson vaccines you must be 18 years or older.

They also said your second vaccine must be at least 28 days in advance before you receive the booster shot.

Below is a listing of PDHD health center hours and instructions to receive a Moderna booster or Moderna and Johnson& Johnson vaccines:

· Ballard: Please call in advance at 270-665-5432

· Carlisle: Please call in advance at 270-628-5431

· Fulton: Walk-in and no appointment needed

Hickman City: Tues and Thurs 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fulton City: Mon and Wed 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m and Friday 7:30-11 a.m.

· Hickman: Walk-in and no appointment needed on Mon-Wed 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

· McCracken: Drive-Up, no appointment needed but please drive up to the tent in the parking lot behind the health department at 916 Kentucky Ave, Paducah KY 42003 on Mon-Th 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays at 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

To be eligible for a booster you must be immunocompromised.

Please review the list below:

· Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

· Received an organ transplant and am taking medicine to suppress my immune system

· Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or am taking medicine to suppress the immune system

· Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge syndrome and WiskottAldrich syndrome

· Advanced or untreated HIV infection

· Active treatment with high dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress my immune response

They said the free COVID-19 testing is still available at the Purchase District Health Department located at 916 Kentucky Ave, Paducah KY 42003 in the back parking lot at the tent.

The Testing is drive-up and no appointment needed on Mon-Th 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

They ask that you please do not enter the health center if you are in need of a COVID-19 test.

Go directly to the Drive-Up tent If you are getting tested and you will receive a call with your results.

Please do not call or go into the clinic for your test results.

They will call you once they receive your results.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.