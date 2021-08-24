Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Multiple SEMI crash is blocking I-24 at Ill. end of Ohio River Bridge in Paducah

On Monday, August 23, the McCracken County Emergency Management reports a crash involving three...
On Monday, August 23, the McCracken County Emergency Management reports a crash involving three SEMI trucks and a pickup.(kfyr)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Emergency Management reports a crash involving three SEMI trucks and a pickup on Monday, August 23.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the crash is along the westbound lanes near the entry point to an IDOT work zone in Illinois.

They said the traffic is being detoured off I-24 westbound to U.S. 60 at Exit 4 in Paducah.

Truck drivers should detour to U.S. 60 West to U.S. 51 North to joint I-57 North into Illinois at Cairo.

It’s estimated the bridge will be blocked until around 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KeeShanna Jackson was died in a shooting early Sunday, August 23. (Photo courtesy of family)
Family seeks answers after SIU student dies, 3 people injured in Carbondale shooting
KayDee Mitchell smiles as she starts her day crop dusting farm fields in southeast Missouri.
Soaring to new heights: Dexter crop duster is born to fly
On Friday, August 20, McCracken County Police arrested 3 individuals for selling drugs.
3 arrested in McCracken Co. after police find $10K worth of Methamphetamine
A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday, August 22. (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Sikeston man dies after being hit by vehicle
A local safe house for domestic violence victims is making a change to their name. According to...
Safe House for domestic violence victims changes name

Latest News

The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville is putting stop to all...
Local Church cancels services due to rising COVID-19 cases
Perry County local churches cancel their church services due to keeping the members safe.
A church in Perry Co. cancel church services
Watch Heartland sports at 10 p.m. 8/23.
Heartland sports 8/23 10 p.m.
on Monday, August 23, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that a SEMI truck broke down...
SEMI breakdown causes I-24 Ohio River bridge in Paducah to be blocked