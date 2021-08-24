Multiple SEMI crash is blocking I-24 at Ill. end of Ohio River Bridge in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Emergency Management reports a crash involving three SEMI trucks and a pickup on Monday, August 23.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the crash is along the westbound lanes near the entry point to an IDOT work zone in Illinois.

They said the traffic is being detoured off I-24 westbound to U.S. 60 at Exit 4 in Paducah.

Truck drivers should detour to U.S. 60 West to U.S. 51 North to joint I-57 North into Illinois at Cairo.

It’s estimated the bridge will be blocked until around 12:30 p.m.

