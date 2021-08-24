Heartland Votes
More cases of MIS-C in children could occur as COVID spreads, doctors say

By Maira Ansari
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more children are getting COVID, we want to remind you about another health complication that can happen post-COVID.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

Since mid-May 2020, the CDC has been tracking case reports of MIS-C. So far nationally, there have been more than 4,000 cases and 37 children have died.

In Kentucky, there have between 50-99 cases of MIS-C and in Indiana 100-149 cases.

Signs and symptoms depend on which areas of the body are affected. They can include, fever, abdominal pain, blood shot eyes, feeling tired, and diarrhea.

What’s concerning about MIS-C is that it can happen after children have recovered from COVID.

“Typically happens 4-6 weeks after COVID it’s fairly rare but, because so many people have COVID we are seeing quite a bit,” Dr. Daniel Blatt from Norton Children’s Hospital said.

Blatt said the best way to prevent MIS-C is to prevent COVID, which can be done through vaccination if you can get it and masking.

The CDC says the median age of patients with MIS-C was 9 years old. Half of children with MIS-C were between the ages of 5 and 13 years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still learning about MIS-C and how it affects children, so we don’t know why some children have gotten sick with MIS-C and others have not.

We also do not know if children with certain health conditions are more likely to get MIS-C.

The CDC says 99 percent of MIS-C patients had COVID. The remaining 1 percent of patients had contact with someone with COVID-19 and 60 percent of reported patients with MIS-C were boys.

For more information on MIS-C, click or tap here.

