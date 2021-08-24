Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. AG files lawsuit against school district mask mandates

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a class action lawsuit against school districts...
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a class action lawsuit against school districts forcing a mask mandate.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a class action lawsuit against school districts forcing a mask mandate.

The lawsuit, a reverse class action that was filed on Tuesday morning, August 24, names Columbia Public Schools, the Board of Education for the School District of Columbia and their board members and the superintendent for Columbia Public Schools as defendants.

In the lawsuit, Schmitt argued that a mask mandate imposed on schoolchildren is “arbitrary” and “capricious.”

Recently, Schmitt also filed suit against St. Louis County and City, Kansas City and Jackson County over mask mandates.

A St. Louis County judge issued a preliminary injunction last week halting the imposition of the mask mandate in St. Louis County.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KeeShanna Jackson was died in a shooting early Sunday, August 23. (Photo courtesy of family)
Family seeks answers after SIU student dies, 3 people injured in Carbondale shooting
KayDee Mitchell smiles as she starts her day crop dusting farm fields in southeast Missouri.
Soaring to new heights: Dexter crop duster is born to fly
A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday, August 22. (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Sikeston man dies after being hit by vehicle
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an armed robbery.
Cape Girardeau Co. investigating report of armed robbery

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board of Trustees is meeting at the Shawnee Park Center.
LIVE: Cape Girardeau Co. Health Board meeting
Due to CDC and IDPH guidelines, all fair attendees, regardless of vaccination status, will be...
Requirements announced for Du Quoin State Fair to prevent spread of COVID-19
The Perry County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 24.
12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under emergency use authorization,...
What to know as Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by FDA