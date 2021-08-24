Heartland Votes
Mild, Humid, and Foggy This Morning

Heat Advisory This Afternoon...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday early morning will be mostly clear with mild temperatures in the low 70s with a few isolated upper 60s near Mount Vernon, IL and Perryville, MO. Once again, patchy to dense fog is possible and most impactful through 8 to 9 AM. Mostly sunny skies today with temperatures quickly warming. Highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon with feel like temperatures ranging from 100-105F for most locations. Reminder: A heat advisory is issued for the entire Heartland through Thursday night. Plan accordingly if spending long durations outside. There is a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or storm during the afternoon. Most areas will remain dry, hot, and humid.

Small chances of pop-up precipitation remain in the forecast each day this week. Better chances more rain will arrive by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

-Lisa

