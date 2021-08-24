Memorial service scheduled for SIU student killed in shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A memorial service will be held for a Southern Illinois University Carbondale freshman killed in a shooting.

The service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25 in the Student Center Ballrooms on the SIU campus.

A memorial service for Keeshanna Jackson, a Southern Illinois University Carbondale freshman who died Sunday, will be... Posted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Keeshanna Jackson, 18, died on Sunday, August 22 in a shooting at a party that injured three others.

According to police on Monday, they believe there were multiple active shooters.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.