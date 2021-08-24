Memorial service scheduled for SIU student killed in shooting
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A memorial service will be held for a Southern Illinois University Carbondale freshman killed in a shooting.
The service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25 in the Student Center Ballrooms on the SIU campus.
Keeshanna Jackson, 18, died on Sunday, August 22 in a shooting at a party that injured three others.
According to police on Monday, they believe there were multiple active shooters.
