Memorial service scheduled for SIU student killed in shooting

KeeShanna Jackson was killed in a shooting at a party in Carbondale, Illinois early on Sunday, August 22.(Kaszha Jackson)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A memorial service will be held for a Southern Illinois University Carbondale freshman killed in a shooting.

The service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25 in the Student Center Ballrooms on the SIU campus.

Posted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Keeshanna Jackson, 18, died on Sunday, August 22 in a shooting at a party that injured three others.

According to police on Monday, they believe there were multiple active shooters.

