Local Church cancels services due to rising COVID-19 cases

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville is putting stop to all church services until it sees fewer COVID-19 cases in the region.

Church leaders believe a pause to their big crowds may help.

“We’re still going to open but we just won’t be conducting masses,” said Don Fulford, President.

A sign with bright, bold words greets visitors at the church doors of the national shrine of our lady of the miraculous medal in Perryville.

Announcing the cancellation of all services due to rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

“Being a group of priests that reside in a nursing home setting it’s so important to make sure they don’t catch anything,” said Fulford.

Fulford said the church sees nearly 40,000 visitors a year and that poses to much of a risk of the virus to their clergy.

“Most of them have immune compromised health issues and are great men but they’re in the 70s and 80s,” said Fulford.

Perry county has seen an uptick in cases in the past weeks as the Perry County Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases a month ago.

Since the numbers have continued to rise on Friday, the Health department reported 74 new COVID-19 cases last week alone.

Fulford said he doesn’t anticipate this change to stay.

“We’re going to look at the numbers every week and If it goes another year then unfortunately we go another year,” said Fulford.

He explained the organization stand firm in its decision for the safety of the visitors and priests.

“The priests have been very proactive and they went almost into a lockdown type setting which they didn’t like but their lives depend on it,” said Fulford.

