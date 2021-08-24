Heartland Votes
‘It’s not safe there’: Explosive canine handler from Kentucky returns from Afghanistan

By Tori Gessner
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As videos of Afghans desperately clinging to United States military planes at the Kabul airport trying to escape the country played on millions of Americans’ television screens, Nick Bertram watched it happen firsthand.

“We were sitting there at the airport and seeing all those people line up trying to come to America or trying to get somewhere safe,” Bertram said.

Bertram, a Kentucky native, worked in Afghanistan at the U.S. Embassy as an explosive canine handler off and on for the past two years. As the Taliban began to take over Afghanistan, Bertram said he was told he had two weeks to evacuate the country. However, hours later, he was told he needed to leave within 12 hours.

“We were considered essential because we carried weapons, so we were pretty much the last ones to go,” Bertram said. “It was very stressful considering trying to get on a chopper with a dog is kind of hectic, but just thinking about getting out safe was the main thing.”

After days without sleep, sitting in parking lots waiting to leave the country, Bertram said he returned stateside late last week. He credits the U.S. military for helping him and 28,000 others safely evacuate Afghanistan over the past week.

“The Air Force were just going nonstop in those C-17′s, just up and down getting people out,” Bertram said.

Now home safe, Bertram said he’s grateful to be an American, and he’s worried about the Afghan allies still stuck in the country.

“Through the years, met a lot of Afghanis, and they’re good people there,” he said. “They had little kids and families and I’m concerned for them. I’m happy to be home with my wife and children, the stress is kind of relieved in that part, but I still think about the people that are having to live with that every day, because they’re sitting there fighting to get out of their country because it’s not safe there. So, my heart breaks for them.”

Pentagon officials told reporters Monday U.S. troops are entering the city of Kabul to try to rescue some people and transport them to the airport when needed and possible. There are still “several thousands” of Americans and family members trying to evacuate Afghanistan.

According to officials at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Americans are being prioritized in evacuation efforts after the Taliban said all US forces needed to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31.

