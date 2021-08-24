Heartland Votes
Heat index values will climb back into the triple digits!!

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Heat advisories continue through Thursday for triple digits heat index values. Actual highs today, and the next few days, will be in the lower to mid 90s. Rain chances will be very limited for the today and Wednesday. An isolated storm or two possible, but most of the Heartland will be dry. Sticky weather follows us into the weekend too, but rain and thunderstorm chances will increase by Sunday and Monday. That will help drop our numbers back to average highs, in the upper 80s.

