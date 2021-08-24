Heat Advisories continue through Thursday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. It was a very hot and humid day across the Heartland and this evening will remain very warm. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall into the lower 80s. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny hot and humid. There will be a very slim chance for a pop up shower but most areas will remain dry. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index around 105 degrees.

Thursday will be another hot day across the area with highs in the lower to middle 90s. We will see the heat index approach 105 degrees again with only a slight chance for a isolated storm.

