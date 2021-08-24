Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heat Advisories continue through Thursday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. It was a very hot and humid day across the Heartland and this evening will remain very warm. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall into the lower 80s. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny hot and humid. There will be a very slim chance for a pop up shower but most areas will remain dry. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index around 105 degrees.

Thursday will be another hot day across the area with highs in the lower to middle 90s. We will see the heat index approach 105 degrees again with only a slight chance for a isolated storm.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Southern Illinois University student was shot an killed while attending a party in Carbondale.
Carbondale police, city manager say they’re committed to solving shooting that left SIU student dead, 3 others injured
KayDee Mitchell smiles as she starts her day crop dusting farm fields in southeast Missouri.
Soaring to new heights: Dexter crop duster is born to fly
A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday, August 22. (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Sikeston man dies after being hit by vehicle
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an armed robbery.
Cape Girardeau Co. investigating report of armed robbery
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 8/24.
First Alert 4pm forecast for 8/24
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heat index values will climb back into the triple digits!!
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/24.
First Alert noon forecast for 8/24
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mild, Humid, and Foggy This Morning