Fundraiser planned for General John A. Logan Museum

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The General John A. Logan Museum, located in Murphysboro, will be holding a fundraising event on Saturday, September 11.

The event, An Evening on the Prairie, will be held on the museum grounds from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $40 per person, which will include more than a dozen appetizers, beer, wine and signature cocktails.

Guests can stroll through the native wildflower garden, enjoy music by Blossom Duo and view the historical structures and archeological dig.

There will also be a scavenger hunt and a silent auction.

Organizers say the event will be very casual with a relaxed atmosphere.

This will be the first fundraiser for the museum since February 2020.

For more information and to purchase tickets, stop by or contact the General John A. Logan Museum at 618-684-3455 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on Saturdays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

