Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health dept. reports 92 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 23.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 58
- Total cases - 9,768
- Total deaths - 135
Franklin County:
- New cases - 34
- Total cases - 5,864
- Total deaths - 76
