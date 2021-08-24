Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health dept. reports 92 new cases of COVID-19

on Monday, August 23, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 92 new cases...
on Monday, August 23, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 92 new cases of COVID-19.(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 23.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 58
  • Total cases - 9,768
  • Total deaths - 135

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 34
  • Total cases - 5,864
  • Total deaths - 76

