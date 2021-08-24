Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Very hot, humid afternoon

Today will be very hot and humid!
Today will be very hot and humid!(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog will be present in some areas of the Heartland this morning and have the most impact through 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon and temperatures will quickly soar.

Highs will be in the low 90s, but it will feel more like 100-105 degrees.

Due to hot temperatures and high humidity, a heat advisory has been issued for the entire Heartland through Thursday night.

Heat related illnesses are a concern with each day of prolonged heat and humidity.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

There is a 20 percent chance of a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon. Most areas will remain dry, hot, and humid.

Small chances of pop-up storms remain in the forecast each day this week.

Better chances for more rain will arrive by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KeeShanna Jackson was died in a shooting early Sunday, August 23. (Photo courtesy of family)
Family seeks answers after SIU student dies, 3 people injured in Carbondale shooting
KayDee Mitchell smiles as she starts her day crop dusting farm fields in southeast Missouri.
Soaring to new heights: Dexter crop duster is born to fly
A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday, August 22. (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Sikeston man dies after being hit by vehicle
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an armed robbery.
Cape Girardeau Co. investigating report of armed robbery

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mild, Humid, and Foggy This Morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Hot and humid conditions through the rest of the week.
A heat advisory goes into effect at noon on Monday and lasts through 7 p.m. Thursday for most...
First Alert: Heat advisory issued through Thursday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Triple digit heat index values expected all week