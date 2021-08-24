First Alert: Very hot, humid afternoon

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog will be present in some areas of the Heartland this morning and have the most impact through 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon and temperatures will quickly soar.

Highs will be in the low 90s, but it will feel more like 100-105 degrees.

Due to hot temperatures and high humidity, a heat advisory has been issued for the entire Heartland through Thursday night.

Heat related illnesses are a concern with each day of prolonged heat and humidity.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

There is a 20 percent chance of a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon. Most areas will remain dry, hot, and humid.

Small chances of pop-up storms remain in the forecast each day this week.

Better chances for more rain will arrive by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.