Heartland Votes
Advertisement

FDA discourages participating in milk crate challenge

By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The latest viral sensation popping up on social media is the “milk crate challenge.”

It is when someone stacks a bunch of milk crates like a pyramid and then attempts to step up one side and down the other without the crates falling into a mess underneath them.

Unsurprisingly, the Food and Drug Administration is discouraging people from participating.

The government agency weighed in after comedian Conan O’Brien tweeted, “waiting for FDA approval before I take the milk crate challenge.”

He made the joke after the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The FDA tweeted a response saying they cannot recommend the challenge.

Many people who attempt it often fail and tumble to the ground, sometimes injuring themselves in the process.

The FDA warns that emergency rooms are already overloaded with coronavirus cases and you can get seriously injured trying this viral trick.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Southern Illinois University student was shot an killed while attending a party in Carbondale.
Carbondale police, city manager say they’re committed to solving shooting that left SIU student dead, 3 others injured
KayDee Mitchell smiles as she starts her day crop dusting farm fields in southeast Missouri.
Soaring to new heights: Dexter crop duster is born to fly
A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday, August 22. (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Sikeston man dies after being hit by vehicle
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an armed robbery.
Cape Girardeau Co. investigating report of armed robbery
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Crews scour debris for more victims after Tennessee floods
Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by a "recent...
Possible Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam
On Tuesday, August 24, The Purchase District Health Department Centers will all be giving out...
Purchase District Health Department reports vaccine booster update
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
LIVE: Biden gives update on Aug. 31 final pullout from Afghanistan
Kathy Hochul has become New York’s first female governor. She’s taking control of a state...
Hochul becomes NY’s first female governor as Cuomo exits