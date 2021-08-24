Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 85 new cases of COVID-19

On Monday, August 23, the Egyptian Health Department reported 85 new cases of COVID-19.
On Monday, August 23, the Egyptian Health Department reported 85 new cases of COVID-19.(KBTX)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported on Monday, August 23, that 85 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Saline County

o Female: two girls under the age of 10, two girls in their teens, two women in their 20s, four women in their 30s, three women in their 40s, two women in their 50s, two women in their 60s, four women in their 70s.

o Male: two boys in their teens, four men in their 20s, one man in his 30s, two men in their 40s, four men in their 50s, two men in their 60s, one man in his 70s, one demographics unknown-case status in progress.

  • Total cases - 3,381
  • Total deaths - 58

Gallatin County

o Female: one woman in her 20s, one woman in her 30s, one woman in her 50s, two women in their 60s, one woman in her 80s, one woman in her 90s, one demographics unknown-case status in progress.

o Male: one boy in his teens, one man in his 60s, three men in their 70s, two men in their 80s.

  • Total cases - 663
  • Total deaths - 4

White County

o Female: one girl under the age of 5, three girls under the age of 10, three girls in their teens, two women in their 20s, one woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s, one woman in her 50s, four women in their 60s, one woman over the age of 100, one demographics unknown-case status in progress.

o Male: one boy under the age of 1, one boy under the age of 10, one boy in his teens, one man in his 20s, five men in their 30s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, one man in 60s, one demographics unknown-case status in progress.

  • Total cases - 2,218
  • Total deaths - 27

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

They said their public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As is protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

Such individuals may not be symptomatic but are quarantined for a period of time which allows symptoms to develop and pass without posing risk to others.

If you are contacted by public health officials please respond promptly.

Close contacts may include individuals:

• Living in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19

• Caring for a sick person with COVID-19

• Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes

• Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19

• Being coughed on

• Kissing

• Sharing utensils

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases.

If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing call your healthcare provider for further guidance.

In addition, several COVID-19 hotlines have been established:

• Illinois Department of Public Health -1-800-889-3931 or visit them online

• Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800

• Ferrell Hospital (Triage Nurse) 618-273-2275

• Harrisburg Medical Center 618-253-7671

• Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation Clinic (Eldorado, Carmi, Shawneetown) 1-800-408-735

• Community Health & Emergency Services 1-877-MYCHESI(692-4374)

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19.

The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their health or the health of others.

Follow the CDC, IDPH, Illinois Coronavirus website, EHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KeeShanna Jackson was died in a shooting early Sunday, August 23. (Photo courtesy of family)
Family seeks answers after SIU student dies, 3 people injured in Carbondale shooting
On Friday, August 20, McCracken County Police arrested 3 individuals for selling drugs.
3 arrested in McCracken Co. after police find $10K worth of Methamphetamine
A local safe house for domestic violence victims is making a change to their name. According to...
Safe House for domestic violence victims changes name
A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday, August 22. (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Sikeston man dies after being hit by vehicle
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

on Monday, August 23, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 101 new cases of COVID-19.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 101 new cases of COVID-19
KayDee Mitchell smiles as she starts her day crop dusting farm fields in southeast Missouri.
Soaring to new heights: Dexter crop duster is born to fly
A young woman is achieving her goals and dreams.
A young crop duster fulfills her dreams
on Monday, August 23, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 92 new cases...
Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health dept. reports 92 new cases of COVID-19