Doggy Swim Day to return at Poplar Bluff city pool

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Doggy Swim Day will make a comeback on Saturday, September 11, after being away for two years.

The event will be located at Poplar Bluff R.W. Huntington city pool in Hillcrest Park, 430 North 2nd St. from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event is open to the public and reservations is not required.

Guest should bring their own towels and chairs if they wish to sit.

According to the Animal Welfare Alliance and Poplar Bluff Parks & Recreation, the previous events in 2019 was rained on, and in 2020 the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

“Doggy Swim Day is always popular with the public so we’re glad we can revive it this year,” said Lanny Corcimiglia, Parks & Recreation director.

They said the admission to Doggy Swim Day is just $1 per dog and owners will be able to get in free.

There will be light refreshments to purchase for two legged and four legged dogs.

“Doggy Swim Day is inexpensive fun and a way for us to build awareness and good will with folks in this area,” said Marge Van Praag, AWA president.

Pet owners can swim with their dogs or they can walk along the side of the pool with their dogs on a leash.

There will be Lifeguards on duty.

Animal Welfare Alliance and Poplar Bluff Parks & Recreation ask that pet owners bring proof that their pets have current vaccinations.

Owners will also be required to sign a liability waiver.

They ask that all dogs must be leashed while out of the water and must be under adult supervision.

With puppies that are 12 weeks old or younger will be restricted to the baby pool for safety.

Doggy Swim Day will mark the end of the swim season at the city pool.

Chlorine levels will be allowed to dissipate somewhat before the event to make sure the pool water is safe for people but not too irritating for pets.

Dishes of water for thirsty pets will be provided.

The Animal Welfare Alliance of Southeast Missouri is registered with state and federal regulators as a 501 and 3 nonprofit organization.

AWA’s primary goal is to establish a regional and no-kill animal shelter.

The organization spends up to $2,000 a month on programs.

They have the help and cooperation of Poplar Bluff’s Animal Control officers and AWA helps to provide vaccinations for puppies and kittens in the city’s shelter.

AWA also provides $50 vouchers for qualifying pet owners to help with spay and neuter costs.

Since its first full year of operation in 2009 AWA has spent more than $90,000 to help spay and neuter area dogs and cats.

Liability waivers are available in advance on the Parks & Recreation website or accessible at the event.

Information on Doggy Swim Day also is available on AWA’s website and their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.