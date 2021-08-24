Heartland Votes
Cars getting ‘cheesed’ as part of TikTok challenge

By Amber Jayanth
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s a common prank to egg a car but people in Anderson Township are finding something quite different on their vehicles - they are being ‘cheesed’.

It’s part of a TikTok challenge where teens drive by and throw a slice of cheese out of the window onto a car and take off.

“I was getting my kids out this morning to get them on the bus and found a big piece of American cheese stuck to my car,” James Santos said.

Santos says he wasn’t aware of the viral challenge but knew something was up when he found not just one piece of cheese but a slice of Swiss stuck to another one of his vehicles.

“I just thought it was really weird. Cheese goes on sandwiches,” Santos said.

After he posted about the bizarre incident on social media, Santos discovered that several of his neighbors were also targeted.

“Luckily I was able to get it off pretty easily. It would be terrible if it damaged the car,” Santos said.

However, there have been reports of damage to paint on vehicles that have been ‘cheesed’.

Santos says a neighbor sent him a picture of cheese that was thrown on the sidewalk and stained the pavement.

“It kind of puts me at ease that I wasn’t targeted but it’s a shame these kids are doing this,” Santos said.

Police say if a report is filed and a person is caught, the cheese prank could be considered vandalism especially if damage occurs.

