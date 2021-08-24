Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Co. Health Board to meet on Tuesday

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board of Trustees will hold their regularly scheduled...
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board of Trustees will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at the Shawnee Park Center.(Isabelle Hanson/KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board of Trustees is schedule to hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, August 24.

The meeting will be held at 12 p.m. at the Shawnee Park Center.

According to the agenda, trustees will be discussing the 2021 Tax Rate for Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, 2021 budget review, building maintenance and guidelines review.

Trustees will also hear reports on the following:

  • Financial transactions for the month of July
  • Services
  • Communicable disease
  • Environmental health

