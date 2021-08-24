Cape Girardeau car repair shop takes in cars damaged by flash flooding

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you drove through high waters last Friday and experienced car trouble afterwards, you’re not alone.

All the water led to a flood of phone calls for one Cape Girardeau auto repair shop.

We caught up with the store manager from Campus Auto and Tire who said his phone started ringing right after that flash flooding happened.

Eric Kathcart said he had bad news for those new clients: all their vehicles need new engines.

That can cost anywhere from $3,000-$6,000, and that’s not counting labor.

His best advice is don’t risk high water.

“Don’t go across it at all. Because even very low water as little as six inches hit with any kind of speed, that water can still be splashed hard enough with force underneath the car to still get into the intake area,” Kathcart said.

He said that water can also cause expensive damage to your car’s interior.

Depending on how old the car is and how many miles it has, it could even be totaled, but that’s determined by your insurance provider.

