Annual Christmas tree search in Jefferson City, Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation announced on Tuesday, August 24, that they will be directing their annual large Christmas tree search.

All entries must be submitted by Oct 4.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation the search is put into use for governor’s mansion lawn in Jefferson City.

They are asking landowners, homeowners, businesses and communities that may have possible candidate trees to contact the Department.

They said to to qualify for the search the donated tree must be about 40 feet tall and be an eastern red cedar, Norway spruce or white pine that is fully branched on all sides and accessible by large equipment.

The perfect tree might be near the end of its life or may need to be removed for other reasons.

Once that perfect tree is picked the MDC staff will organize the cutting and delivery of the tree to the governor’s mansion at no cost to the owner.

They also said the donor will receive a thank-you from the governor and an invitation to the lighting ceremony that happens the first week of December.

“Sometimes there are beautiful evergreens that need to be removed for home expansion, utility work or they’ve grown too large for the space and having your tree displayed at the governor’s mansion is a great way to share its beauty with thousands of Missourians who visit the mansion during the holidays,” said Russell Hinnah, MDC Community Forestry Coordinator.

Hinnah asks people to take photos of candidate trees and email them to holidaytrees@mdc.mo.gov.

The candidates are asked to include a contact telephone number, location of the tree and several pictures taken from different angles and distances.

Candidate tree nominations can also be submitted by mail to the Missouri Department of Conservation ATTN, Mansion Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102.

For more information or questions contact MDC Communications Specialist Holly Dentner at 573-751-4115 or extension 3110.

Full guidelines are available online.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.