2 women frightened in overnight misunderstanding at A Christmas Story’s Bumpus House

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman recounted the scary night she experienced while staying overnight at A Christmas Story’s Bumpus House.

The woman’s name is Katie. She spoke to 19 News. She didn’t want her last name or self to be revealed for privacy reasons. Katie and her friend recently rented out the Bumpus House.

“I rented the second-floor unit which is a three-bedroom unit. We checked in during business hours at the gift shop, brought our stuff in, and did the tour of the house which was amazing,” said Katie.

Then they went out for dinner and drinks with friends. They came back, and we’re ready to go to bed.

“The door was locked just how we left it,” said Katie.

Nothing appeared to be out of place. They were hanging out when all of a sudden, they heard a noise.

“It was sort of like an eeee-click. My friend Maggie and I were standing in the kitchen having a conversation and when one of the bedroom doors just slowly shut and closed. We looked at each other and we’re like, ‘how did that door just shut?’ Maggie walked over to do the door to open it and it was locked. We were sort of dumbfounded. We were like, maybe this is an old house? Maybe there’s a ghost? I was like, ‘okay, we have to figure out... how to get into that door because that’s the room she was supposed to be sleeping in. So I was like, let me got to the bathroom real quick and we’ll figure it out. And when I went into the bathroom I quickly realized that somebody had used it,” said Katie.

At that point, they realized they needed to get out of the unit, and they did. They grabbed their belongings, ran downstairs, and called 911.

“The Cleveland Police Department showed up very quickly,” said Katie.

The women told the officers what happened. So they went upstairs to check. Sure enough, someone was in the bedroom.

“He was a big guy. Maybe like 6 foot tall, 250 pounds. He wasn’t even wearing a shirt,” said Katie.

The women said the man told the police he rented the lower unit of the house, and that he was in the wrong one. He explained it was a mistake. The man did prove to the police that he was staying there, so at that point, there wasn’t much the police could do.

“I called that emergency line and it was a voicemail,” said Katie.

Eventually, the women say A Christmas Story management got in contact with the women.

“What I’ve come to learn in my conversations with the management team at the Christmas Story House, is he had trouble getting into his unit. Now these are all combination locks. He claimed that his code wasn’t working and he showed up after hours and the manager didn’t want to come down there so she gave him the master code,” said Katie.

Since this was a misunderstanding, no one was charged. At this time the Christmas Story House tells 19 News they have no comment until they have more information as to what exactly happened that night.

The women tell 19 News the Christmas Stroy management apologized to them and told them they would get a refund. But, they say management hasn’t returned the women’s phone calls when they followed up to pursue getting their refund.

