2 Blanchard Elementary teachers awarded grants from teacher association

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Blanchard Elementary School teachers will get help designed to boost learning in the classroom.

The help is in the form of a grant.

“We were totally surprised, absolutely excited.”

Jessica Pattengill is a second grade communications teacher at Blanchard Elementary

She said the grant will be used to buy educational tools that will excite the students’ senses.

“They’ll be able to touch and feel and maybe smell possibly even taste, so just enhance their learning and try to make those connections with home and with their life experiences,” said Pattengill.

She said there are other ways to learn than just in the regular classroom.

“We are using everything we have to help all the students and then we are also helping the students who are at risk even more with these multisensory supplies that we have bought for Blanchard,” said Gina Herzog, a reading teacher at Blanchard.

She said retired teachers also help in the classroom.

“Having been an educator, teachers do an amazing job of being creative and doing exceptional things in the classroom. These classroom grants allow the recipients to do those extra creative little activities and things that touch so many of the students that they may not have time to do in the regular classroom,” said Mary Bass with the Missouri Retired Teachers Association.

She said this grant really makes a difference.

“Everybody likes something new and shiny, so I feel like the kids will be excited no matter what we use. What we purchase and I feel like the kids will just be really excited to have another way to learn,” Pattengill said.

