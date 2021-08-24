Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2 Blanchard Elementary teachers awarded grants from teacher association

By Breanna Harris
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Blanchard Elementary School teachers will get help designed to boost learning in the classroom.

The help is in the form of a grant.

“We were totally surprised, absolutely excited.”

Jessica Pattengill is a second grade communications teacher at Blanchard Elementary

She said the grant will be used to buy educational tools that will excite the students’ senses.

“They’ll be able to touch and feel and maybe smell possibly even taste, so just enhance their learning and try to make those connections with home and with their life experiences,” said Pattengill.

She said there are other ways to learn than just in the regular classroom.

“We are using everything we have to help all the students and then we are also helping the students who are at risk even more with these multisensory supplies that we have bought for Blanchard,” said Gina Herzog, a reading teacher at Blanchard.

She said retired teachers also help in the classroom.

“Having been an educator, teachers do an amazing job of being creative and doing exceptional things in the classroom. These classroom grants allow the recipients to do those extra creative little activities and things that touch so many of the students that they may not have time to do in the regular classroom,” said Mary Bass with the Missouri Retired Teachers Association.

She said this grant really makes a difference.

“Everybody likes something new and shiny, so I feel like the kids will be excited no matter what we use. What we purchase and I feel like the kids will just be really excited to have another way to learn,” Pattengill said.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Southern Illinois University student was shot an killed while attending a party in Carbondale.
Carbondale police, city manager say they’re committed to solving shooting that left SIU student dead, 3 others injured
KayDee Mitchell smiles as she starts her day crop dusting farm fields in southeast Missouri.
Soaring to new heights: Dexter crop duster is born to fly
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board of Trustees met at the Shawnee Park Center on...
Cape Girardeau Co. Health Board meeting ends amid public disruption
A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday, August 22. (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Sikeston man dies after being hit by vehicle
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an armed robbery.
Cape Girardeau Co. investigating report of armed robbery

Latest News

Anthony Stalcup was found guilty of murder on Tuesday, Aug. 24 in the 2019 shooting death of...
Paducah man found guilty in ex-wife’s murder
On Tuesday, August 24, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 100 new...
Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health dept. reports 100 new cases of COVID-19
The Stoddard County prosecutor was appointed as special prosecuting attorney in a Pemiscot...
Stoddard Co. prosecutor appointed special prosecuting attorney in Pemiscot Co. homicide
A two-headed black snake at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center will celebrate her Sssssweet 16...
Two-headed snake to celebrate sssssweet 16 birthday at nature center
Last year’s tree was donated by Doris Baker of Desloge, Mo. It was a 35-foot-tall Norway Spruce...
Annual Christmas tree search in Jefferson City, Mo.