$14 Million Groundbreaking project at The Dunlap

As of Tuesday, August 24, the groundbreaking project began for The Dunlap.(City of Paducah)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - As of Tuesday August 24, the renovations will be made at the former Walter C. Jetton Middle School campus.

According to the city of Paducah the building will now be known as the The Dunlap.

They say the name comes from the Paducah educator and librarian Mollie E. Dunlap.

After the project is completed the The Dunlap will feature 42 units of affordable housing and a revitalized symphony hall and music academy.

“The need for more affordable housing in Paducah and throughout our country is well documented and is essential to attracting and retaining the diverse workforce needed for communities to grow and Paducah has a rich artistic legacy and we’re proud to play a role in restoring such a beautiful building in this vibrant community,” said Jacob Brown, founder and principal of Marian Development Group.

The former Walter C Jetton school was built in 1920 serving as an educational facility until 1980 and the educational instruction was ceased and the building became host to community functions and cultural events.

They said that the attached symphony hall where the Paducah Symphony Orchestra performed 40 years ago has been vacant for over 20 years and the water damage has exposure to the elements that have caused significant damage to the structure.

The Dunlap will maintain 21 apartment units formerly known as Jetton Schoolhouse Apartments and that will create 21 additional units for a total of 42 affordable apartment units. 

The Paducah Symphony Orchestra will return to the symphony hall space and they will be utilizing the basement of the symphony hall for administrative offices and a new music academy.

They will continue to serve the community by facilitating affordable educational programs and services as well as putting on affordable concerts in the restored symphony hall.

The city of Paducah said funding for the $14,000,000 development was secured through low Income housing tax credits provided by Kentucky Housing Corporation, Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits, traditional construction and capital loans provided by PNC Bank and a roof grant from the City of Paducah.

Renovation for The Dunlap is expected to be complete in 2022.

