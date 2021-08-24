12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 24.

The newly reported cases are:

0-12 years - 1

18-64 years - 10

65 and up - 1



A summary of the cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 240

Released from isolation - 3,542

Deaths - 66

The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

