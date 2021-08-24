Heartland Votes
1 year after fire, John A. Logan College is moving forward

By June, John A. Logan College staff started to move back to refurbished office areas.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 24, 2021
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College is moving forward a year after an electrical fire nearly stopped the fall semester before it even began.

The fire started in a mechanical room around noon on August 12, 2020.

It caused smoke damage throughout the majority of the Carterville campus.

Faculty and staff moved everything online while staff relocated. The college was operational and open to the public a few days later.

“Sadly, after the COVID shutdown, we had experience converting to remote operations,” said Provost Dr. Melanie Pecord. “But despite our previous experience, the effort by our faculty and staff to continue moving forward uninterrupted with the fall was unbelievable. We continued with registration, and classes never missed a beat.”

Staff continued to work remotely and from temporary office locations throughout the 2020-21 school year while areas of campus were under renovation. By June, they started to move back to refurbished office areas.

“We are so proud of our space and excited to be able to serve students better than we ever have,” said Assistant Provost for Student Affairs, Dr. Tim Williams. “Not only do we have fresh paint, carpet, and ceiling tiles, but we also have made renovations that help serve students from recruitment to graduation.”

College officials recently announced plans for additional renovations to the campus.

It’s in the early planning stages with the Illinois Capital Development Board to expand the West Entrance.

“The renovations that we have planned for the West Entrance to the campus will allow us to meet the needs of our students with an expanded student services area and provide meeting space and opportunities to our local communities,” said President Dr. Kirk Overstreet.

Fall semester classes began on August 11, nearly a year to the day of the fire.

On Aug. 20, the college began requiring all visitors, students, faculty and staff to wear masks.

