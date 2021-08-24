1 person injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Monday night, August 23.

It happened around 7 p.m.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, two people tried to retaliate for a previous incident.

He said the two people went to a location on South Broadway in Poplar Bluff and chased other people involved in the prior incident into an apartment at the 1300 block of 53 highway.

That’s when the two groups exchanged gunfire, firing numerous shots, according to Sheriff Dobbs.

One of the suspects was hit in the head by a bullet and taken to a St. Louis-area hospital for treatment.

Deputies are looking for the other suspects involved in the shooting for questioning.

