WWII B-25 Mitchell bomber to make stop in Cape Girardeau

World War II B-25 Mitchell bomber “Maid in the Shade” arrived at the Cape Girardeau Regional...
World War II B-25 Mitchell bomber “Maid in the Shade” arrived at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Monday morning, August 23.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - World War II B-25 Mitchell bomber “Maid in the Shade” arrived at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Monday morning, August 23.

The historical military plane is on public display and available for tours and for flights.

The schedule for ground tours are Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ground tour tickets are $10 per person or $20 for a family of four. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Reservations are not required.

Rides in the B-25 bomber will be held on Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets cost $325 per waist compartment seat and $590 per jump seat.

Seating is limited. Click here to book a flight.

According to organizers bringing “Maid in the Shade” to Cape Girardeau, the B-25 is on of 34 still flying today out of the nearly 10,000 produced.

The aircraft was developed by the North American Aviation and used mainly as a low altitude strafe and skip bomber.

