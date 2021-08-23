Heartland Votes
Winners of first ‘MO VIP’ drawing to be announced Wed.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter for the drawings at MOStopsCOVID.com/win.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The winners of the first “MO VIP” drawing will be announced on Wednesday, August 25.

Wednesday is also the deadline for entries for the second drawing. It will take place on Friday.

Those who have already entered should not enter again. Unless randomly selected as a winner in the first drawing, they will remain eligible for all future drawings.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said, to date, more than 540,000 vaccinated Missourians have entered in the vaccine incentive program.

The statewide program was launched on July 21.

Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall.

A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to 800 adults (18 and up), and 100 adolescents, aged 12-17, will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.

According to DHSS, more than 400,000 doses have been administered by state-enrolled providers since the day after the launch of MO VIP.

