Triple digit heat index values expected all week

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Heat advisories are back for most of the Heartland through Thursday evening. Feels like numbers will climb into the triple digits in many areas each afternoon. Feels like numbers will range from 100 to 107 degrees. Rain chances will be limited, but now zero for the next couple of days. There is a chance for a few isolated storms this afternoon and evening, best chances will be in southeast Missouri. Tuesday brings another chance for a few isolated storms. Wednesday looks mainly dry and very hot with highs hitting the mid 90s.

