Students at Southeast Missouri State University prepare for start of classes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students return to Southeast Missouri State University for the start of Fall classes. Some students are hoping the semester doesn’t come to an early end as COVID-19 case rise.

Classrooms will be full at Southeast Missouri State University on Monday as the fall semester starts and students get back to in-person learning. However, some students tell me they worry that won’t last long.

“With the delta variant and other cases going up I want to stay prepared and protected but I do want to get my education” Jayla Fox, SEMO Junior said.

Fox is a transfer student, she said she took both online and in person classes last year and fears she may be behind academically.

“I feel like it’s better for me personally to do in person than online. I can get distracted; in person I can stay focus and get the work done” Fox said.

Daniel Smith, a freshman at SEMO said he ended his senior year of high school with virtual classes. He’s glad that won’t be the case as he starts college.

“The biggest thing is being able to communicate with other people, because honestly I feel that’s 50% of learning in itself. Being able to talk to your classmates about your struggles” Smith said.

Other students shared they’re stressed about their workload.

“Thats a worry for me.” Shani Ray, junior at SEMO said.

Ray is a STEM major, she said she fears finding herself behind in her classes this semester.

“I’m kind of worried, maybe I was behind doing online classes. So, I just hope professors can bear with us” Ray said.

Despite concerns, students say they are happy to see campus and classes return to normal. Even with a temporary mask mandate.

