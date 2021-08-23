Sikeston man dies after being hit by vehicle

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday, August 22.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, 55-year-old Demetrius Flowers was walking on W. North Street near Lincoln Park when a vehicle came from behind him and hit him at the intersection of Fuchs Street.

Lt. Jon Broom with Sikeston DPS said they received the call around 4:43 p.m. on Sunday.

He said the driver of the vehicle told them she didn’t see the man.

She has been cooperative with them during the investigation, he added, and currently no charges have been filed.

Sikeston DPS Chief Jim McMillen said an autopsy for Flowers was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday.

