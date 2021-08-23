Heartland Votes
Advertisement

No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response

The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal Staley, potentially impacts a variety of issues beyond mask mandates.(WTOC)
By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The State Supreme Court decision on Saturday brings an end to Governor Andy Beshear’s management of the state’s COVID response without legislative approval. The state high court allows recently passed laws to stand, restricting the Governor’s emergency powers.

“There aren’t going to be anymore lockdowns or shutdowns,” State Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown) said. “There’s not going to be a statewide mask mandate, and the governor’s going to have to work with the General Assembly moving forward on some items where we can find agreement.”

The court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal Staley, potentially impacts a variety of issues beyond mask mandates including: health care capacity, meals for children and families, protection at long term care facilities, compensation for front line workers and price gouging.

The political shift in COVID management comes at a time when the public continues to show signs of mandate fatigue.

“I don’t think you can say one way or the other that what we’ve been doing for the past 18 months worked or not worked,” Thayer said.  “We are prepared to work in conjunction with the Governor to come up with steps moving forward to manage our way through this.”

Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) said he has been in talks with Governor Beshear about calling a special session.

“Now Republicans are the ones who are the dog who caught the car,” McGarvey said.  “The goal was to take away the Governor’s state of emergency powers, that’s happened. When the state of emergency lifts, we need to come together and put in place protections.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KeeShanna Jackson was died in a shooting early Sunday, August 23. (Photo courtesy of family)
Family seeks answers after SIU student dies, 3 people injured in Carbondale shooting
On Friday, August 20, McCracken County Police arrested 3 individuals for selling drugs.
3 arrested in McCracken Co. after police find $10K worth of Methamphetamine
A local safe house for domestic violence victims is making a change to their name. According to...
Safe House for domestic violence victims changes name
A boy points at a truck at the Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show in Perryville on Saturday.
Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show gives back to Down Syndrome Association
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee

Latest News

President Joe Biden addressed the crisis in Afghanistan on Monday afternoon.
Heartland lawmakers react to Biden’s decision to not send troops to Afghanistan
We caught up with Jason Smith on Friday morning, August 13 at the Gamblin Lumber Company in...
Jason Smith stops in Poplar Bluff as part of his Ag Summit
U.S. Senate candidate Bill Long campaigned in Poplar Bluff, Mo. on Wednesday, August 11.
U.S. Senate candidate campaigns in Poplar Bluff
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
WATCH | Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’