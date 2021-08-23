Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. online hearing asks public input on rights of victims of sexual assault

The Missouri task force is reviewing the treatment and support of sexual assault victims in...
The Missouri task force is reviewing the treatment and support of sexual assault victims in Missouri.(KFYR)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri task force is reviewing the treatment and support of sexual assault victims in Missouri.

It will conduct its first public hearing on Wednesday, August 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Missouri Rights of Victims of Sexual Assault Task Force invited members of the public to listen to the hearing. It will focus on funding recommendations to support victims and for investigations.

You can join the meeting online by computer.

You can also dial 1-650-479-3207, meeting number 177 623 0783 and meeting password MNePxDkJ456.

This is the first of four public hearings the task force has scheduled.

Comments and suggestions from the public on how to strengthen protections and services for Missouri sexual assault victims are being gathered through an online survey.

The survey closes on Sept. 30.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KeeShanna Jackson was died in a shooting early Sunday, August 23. (Photo courtesy of family)
Family seeks answers after SIU student dies, 3 people injured in Carbondale shooting
On Friday, August 20, McCracken County Police arrested 3 individuals for selling drugs.
3 arrested in McCracken Co. after police find $10K worth of Methamphetamine
A local safe house for domestic violence victims is making a change to their name. According to...
Safe House for domestic violence victims changes name
A boy points at a truck at the Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show in Perryville on Saturday.
Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show gives back to Down Syndrome Association
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center also reported 132 new resolved cases.
74 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.
KayDee Mitchell smiles as she starts her day crop dusting farm fields in southeast Missouri.
Soaring to new heights: Dexter crop duster is born to fly
Missouri’s new state guidelines allow you to get a substitute teaching certificate two ways:...
Mo. Board of Education permanently allows training option to become substitute teacher
The Perry County Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, August 23.
72 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.