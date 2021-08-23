Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. Board of Education permanently allows training option to become substitute teacher

By Breanna Harris
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When the pandemic made Missouri’s substitute teacher shortage worse, the state adopted an emergency rule that made it easier to get the training needed to be a sub.

Now, the state board of education just voted to make that change permanent.

“With the new guidelines, it would help us get more people in the door.”

Missouri’s new state guidelines allow you to get a substitute teaching certificate two ways: either by having 60 college credit hours or completing 20 hours of online training.

It’s a permanent change Kristen Tallent with Cape Public Schools said will really make a difference.

“We’re trying to get as many substitutes as we possibly can because we know that we would most likely be in a position where we would need lots of substitute teachers with COVID-19,” said Tallent.

Andy McGill, assistant principal for Cape High School said having qualified substitute teachers in their classrooms is a need.

“Especially with the increase in cases of COVID-19, some of our teachers are being quarantined and we are having an increasing need in substitutes,” McGill said.

Tallent said they have an incentive plan that pays their substitutes a $100 bonus after subbing for a specific number of days.

“That combination helped us, but we realized as we endure another school year with the pandemic that we need to be ready,” said Tallent.

“We’re always looking for people who have a passion for helping students and this is really a good way to give back to your community and maybe a lot of people don’t realize that, but the fact that we are entering another school year during a pandemic we are going to need a lot of substitute teachers.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KeeShanna Jackson was died in a shooting early Sunday, August 23. (Photo courtesy of family)
Family seeks answers after SIU student dies, 3 people injured in Carbondale shooting
On Friday, August 20, McCracken County Police arrested 3 individuals for selling drugs.
3 arrested in McCracken Co. after police find $10K worth of Methamphetamine
A local safe house for domestic violence victims is making a change to their name. According to...
Safe House for domestic violence victims changes name
A boy points at a truck at the Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show in Perryville on Saturday.
Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show gives back to Down Syndrome Association
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center also reported 132 new resolved cases.
74 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.
KayDee Mitchell smiles as she starts her day crop dusting farm fields in southeast Missouri.
Soaring to new heights: Dexter crop duster is born to fly
The Perry County Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, August 23.
72 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.
The Missouri task force is reviewing the treatment and support of sexual assault victims in...
Mo. online hearing asks public input on rights of victims of sexual assault