Mizzou enrollment goes up as the fall semester begins

The University of Missouri enrollment numbers has raised since the year before.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The University of Missouri has more students enrolled this school year than last year.

According to Mizzou the first day numbers show that overall enrollment at the university was 31,121 up almost 1% from last year, undergraduate enrollment was up more than 1% with 23,533 students and transfer student enrollment also rose up 1.27% from last year.

“I’m thrilled to welcome back our returning and new Tigers to campus and I’m so proud of the resilience demonstrated by our students and their families over the last 18 months. The pandemic experience has reminded us all what an extraordinary privilege it is to be part of the Mizzou community and what an important role this university plays in our state and I look forward to an exceptional year,” said Mun Choi, University of Missouri President.

They university says the average ACT score among freshmen is a measure of the quality of the freshman class that increased the number to 27 which is one of the highest ACT averages on record for MU freshmen.

That score is also well above the Missouri 20.8 and national 20.7 averages.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic our enrollment numbers show students still recognize the quality education and superior experience offered here and students and families alike understand the value of a degree from MU,” said Kim Humphrey, vice provost for Enrollment Management.

Mizzou is offering more in person courses this year but masks are still required indoors on campus in classrooms and meeting spaces for anyone who is unvaccinated and for those who are vaccinated.

The university has strongly encouraged all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated at one of the many vaccination sites offered by MU Health Care.

The university will hold vaccination events at the MU Student Center on Aug. 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beginning the week of Aug. 30, students can call the MU Student Health Center to schedule a vaccine appointment.

University of Missouri launched a vaccine incentive program to encourage the university community to get vaccinated.

They said Students, faculty and staff can securely upload a copy of their vaccine card to be entered to win a variety of prizes.

The prizes include scholarships for students, a tour of the Jesse Hall dome, gift certificates toward purchases at Tiger Tech, tickets to athletics events and dinners with MU celebrities like football coach Eli Drinkwitz and women’s softball coach Larissa Anderson.

There will be three more drawings before the drawing for the grand prizes on Oct. 4.

