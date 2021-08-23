Heartland Votes
Jackson police looking for SEMI truck they say left a crash scene

The Jackson Police Department is looking for the induvial driving this SEMI truck on Wednesday,...
The Jackson Police Department is looking for the induvial driving this SEMI truck on Wednesday, July 28.(Jackson Police Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Police Department is asking the public to help them identify the trucking company and the induvial who was driving a truck.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the driver is a suspect in an alleged leaving the scene of an accident on N. Farmington Rd.

They said If anyone may have seen this truck on Wednesday, July 28 please contact them.

If you know any information about this incident please contact Officer Sanchez at 573-243-3151 or by email at psanchez@jacksonpd.org.

You can also contact by extension 2116 or tip@jacksonpd.org.

