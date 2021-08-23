Jackson police looking for SEMI truck they say left a crash scene

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Police Department is asking the public to help them identify the trucking company and the induvial who was driving a truck.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the driver is a suspect in an alleged leaving the scene of an accident on N. Farmington Rd.

They said If anyone may have seen this truck on Wednesday, July 28 please contact them.

If you know any information about this incident please contact Officer Sanchez at 573-243-3151 or by email at psanchez@jacksonpd.org.

You can also contact by extension 2116 or tip@jacksonpd.org.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.