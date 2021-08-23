Hot and humid conditions through the rest of the week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are monitoring a few storms across our far western counties this evening. These will likely begin to weaken as they drift east this afternoon. Outside the showers across most of the area it is hot and humid. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid with only a slim chance for a pop up afternoon storms. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index approaching 105 degrees in many areas. Because of this, a heat advisory has been issued for the Heartland through Thursday.

