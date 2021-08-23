Grace Church gives back with back to school event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Churches in the Heartland are having back to school bashes to help out children that need supplies for the upcoming school year.

Grace Church in Cape Girardeau is one of those churches that helped out families.

They had backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, clothes and more.

“With the pandemic and just work in general, sometimes we are working really hard to pay the bills and then we don’t have that extra,” Kendra Pullett said. “Back to school is a whole expense at my house, so it’s just a great feeling to know that we can take that (expense) away.”

The church also held baptisms as part of their Raised to Life Party.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.