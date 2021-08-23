Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to the surge of COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. on Monday, August 23.(WKYT)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to the surge of COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. on Monday, August 23.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 3,869 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Friday.

The state health department also reported 1,780 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these patients, 487 are in the ICU and 255 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is 12.8 percent.

As of Friday, the entire state, except for five counties, is in the ‘Red Zone’ due to the spread of the virus. Two Heartland counties, Hickman and Fulton, are not in the ‘Red Zone.’

KYDPH reports 2,44,573 Kentuckians have been vaccinated for the virus.

A total of 534,430 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 7,517 deaths.

