Foggy Monday Morning

Heat Advisory Issued Through Thursday....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Areas of patchy to dense fog will be present during the morning hours. Temperatures will sit in the upper 60s and low 70s. Further into the morning, fog will mix out and we will see mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will quickly warm and end up in the low 90s by the afternoon. Since it will be very humid, this will make it feel like 100-105F. A few isolated showers/storms may develop by the afternoon and early evening.

The main story will be a heat advisory starting at noon today through 7PM Thursday for the western half of the Heartland. Heat index values will range between 100-108F with isolated areas that could be higher each afternoon. There will be isolated daily chances of a pop-up shower or storm. A frontal system will move near the Heartland by the end of next weekend that could slightly cool temps and lower humidity plus bring rain.

-Lisa

