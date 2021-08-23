Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Florida couple accused of using fake vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii

Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii.(Hawaii Department of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Two people from Florida were arrested in Hawaii accused of trying to use fake vaccination cards.

HNN reports Daniela and Enzo Dalmazzo, of Miami, Florida, flew to Oahu with their two children and tried to skirt the state’s Safe Travel’s program with the fake vaccination cards.

According to court documents, the couple also had fake vaccine cards for their kids — who were born in 2016 and 2017 — and are too young to be vaccinated.

The family was fined a total of $8,000.

“The Department of the Attorney General will investigate and prosecute those who cheat the Safe Travels program, which was established to keep our islands safe,” the AG’s office said in a statement to HNN.

Earlier this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis intercepted a shipment of fake COVID vaccine cards from China, WVUE-TV reported.

Buying, selling or using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime, according to the FBI. It can be categorized as the unauthorized use of an official government agency seal. Violators face a fine and up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KeeShanna Jackson was died in a shooting early Sunday, August 23. (Photo courtesy of family)
SIU student dead, three people injured in Carbondale shooting
On Friday, August 20, McCracken County Police arrested 3 individuals for selling drugs.
3 arrested in McCracken Co. after police find $10K worth of Methamphetamine
A local safe house for domestic violence victims is making a change to their name. According to...
Safe House for domestic violence victims changes name
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee
A boy points at a truck at the Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show in Perryville on Saturday.
Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show gives back to Down Syndrome Association

Latest News

Cierra Nicole Abbington-Chubb was put on a ventilator after having an emergency c-section.
Mom of 3 clings to life, battling COVID-19 after emergency C-section
KeeShanna Jackson was died in a shooting early Sunday, August 23. (Photo courtesy of family)
SIU student dead, three people injured in Carbondale shooting
World War II B-25 Mitchell bomber “Maid in the Shade” arrived at the Cape Girardeau Regional...
WWII B-25 Mitchell bomber to make stop in Cape Girardeau
PHOTOS: WWII B-25 bomber in Cape Girardeau
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well